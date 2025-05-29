Chelsea sparked into life in the second half as it came from behind to claim the Conference League trophy with a 4-1 victory over Real Betis on Wednesday, with its revival inspired by the creativity of Cole Palmer at Wroclaw Stadium.

Goals from Enzo Fernandez and Nicolas Jackson — both set up by the excellent Palmer — plus late strikes from Jadon Sancho and Moises Caicedo secured the silverware after Betis went in at halftime leading 1-0 thanks to an early Abde Ezzalzouli strike.

The 23-year-old Palmer's two assists in five minutes during the second half turned the contest around for the Premier League club, and he was named Player of the Match for his efforts.