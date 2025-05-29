A trip to the Stanley Cup Final is becoming old hat for the Florida Panthers.
After dispatching the Carolina Hurricanes with a 5-3 win in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Wednesday, the Panthers clinched a third straight appearance in the finals and the opportunity to defend their 2023-24 title.
Carter Verhaeghe scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, and Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett each had a goal and an assist for the Panthers. Sergei Bobrovsky made 20 saves.
