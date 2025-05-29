Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder rolled into the NBA Finals with a 124-94 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals on Wednesday.

Gilgeous-Alexander added eight assists and seven rebounds as Oklahoma City closed out the best-of-seven series.

"This is a step in the right direction, but we have a lot more work to do, and we know that and that's what we're focused on so let's buckle up and get ready," Gilgeous-Alexander said.