It’s been a historic week for Japan’s national sport, with Onosato’s rapid rise to yokozuna forcing major revisions to sumo’s record books.
So head-spinningly fast has the 24-year-old’s ascent been that it’s hard to know where to even begin when describing the impact.
First and foremost, there is a good argument to be made that Onosato is already the most widely decorated wrestler in sumo history.
