Barcelona's teenage star Lamine Yamal signed a new contract until 2031 with the Catalan giants on Tuesday after a spectacular season.

The 17-year-old winger is already one of the club's key players and helped it land a domestic treble of La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup.

"Barcelona and Lamine Yamal have reached a deal to extend his contract to June 30, 2031," said the Catalan club in a statement.