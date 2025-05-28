Yuka Saso was only 19 years old when she won her first U.S. Women's Open back in 2021, a moment that changed her life. Saso was asked Tuesday what winning the major for the second time did for her.

"It was also life-changing," Saso said with a laugh.

The Philippines-born Japanese golfer is gearing up for the U.S. Women's Open this week at Erin Hills in Wisconsin, and she'll do so as the defending champion after pulling out a three-stroke victory last year at Pennsylvania's Lancaster Country Club.