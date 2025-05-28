Utsunomiya Brex claimed a record third B. League championship title Wednesday, defeating Ryukyu Golden Kings 73-71 in the decisive Game 3 of the best-of-three finals at Yokohama Arena.

The victory marked Utsunomiya's first title in three seasons and its third overall, including one won under its former identity as the Tochigi Brex. American guard Scottie James Newbill was named Most Valuable Player for the finals.

After struggling in the first half, with its three-point shooting stifled and the offense stalling at 28-40, Utsunomiya rallied after the break. The team chipped away at the deficit with inside scoring and sealed the comeback in the final quarter with less than a minute remaining, with a clutch three-pointer by veteran shooter Makoto Hiejima.