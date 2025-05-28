Shohei Ohtani belted his MLB-leading 20th homer and Max Muncy added a three-run shot as the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Cleveland Guardians 9-5 on Tuesday night.

Three-time MVP Ohtani cleared the wall in left field in the fourth inning — his third homer in as many games — for a two-run shot off Tanner Bibee that extended the Dodgers' lead to 4-0. Muncy homered off Nic Enright in the ninth to make it 9-3 for the reigning World Series champions.

Ohtani went 1-for-3 and scored twice, Michael Conforto hit a solo homer and Andy Pages had a pair of RBI singles. The Dodgers have won the first two games of the interleague series and are 3-2 on their six-game trip.