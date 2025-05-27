Naomi Osaka said she "hates disappointing people" after sliding to a tough three-set loss to Spanish 10th seed Paula Badosa in the first round of the French Open on Monday.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka saved a set point in the opening set before dominating the tie-break, but Badosa ran away with the second set to force a decider.

Osaka regrouped and broke early for a 2-0 lead only for Badosa to quickly pull level, landing the crucial break in the seventh game on her way to a 6-7 (1/7), 6-1, 6-4 victory.