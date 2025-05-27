Carlo Ancelotti on Monday ruled injury-plagued Neymar out from Brazil's line-up for upcoming World Cup qualifiers and vowed to lead the team to a sixth title on his first day as Selecao coach.

Former Real Madrid manager Ancelotti is the first non-Brazilian in six decades to coach the record five-time World Cup winners.

"I'm very proud to lead the best team in the world. I have a big job ahead of me and have great hope that Brazil will become champion again," he said during his official presentation at a hotel in Rio de Janeiro.