Shohei Ohtani homered on the first pitch of the game and scored three runs, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto went six strong innings as the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Cleveland Guardians 7-2 on Monday night.

Ohtani took over the MLB lead with 19 home runs — one more than Yankees superstar Aaron Judge and Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber — by sending Gavin Williams' fastball into the stands in right field. He also leads baseball with 57 runs.

It was Ohtani's third career leadoff homer on a first pitch and the third first-pitch homer allowed by Williams this season. The reigning National League MVP went deep on the second pitch Sunday while leading off in a 3-1 loss at the New York Mets.