Rafael Nadal said a tearful farewell as Roland Garros paid tribute to its greatest champion on Sunday, while Aryna Sabalenka got her French Open campaign up and running with an emphatic victory.

Old rivals Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray joined Nadal on Court Philippe Chatrier during a long-awaited ceremony to honor the record 14-time French Open winner who retired from tennis last November after an illustrious career.

The Spaniard finished with a remarkable 112-4 record at Roland Garros, dominating the tournament since winning the title in his debut in 2005.