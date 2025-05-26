Rafael Nadal was given a rousing reception as the "King of Clay" stepped onto Court Philippe Chatrier for the final time on Sunday in an "unforgettable" ceremony to celebrate his career at the French Open.

The 38-year-old, who retired from tennis last November, was serenaded by the crowd at Roland Garros, with spectators wearing different colored t-shirts to create the message "14 RG, Rafa."

Nadal dominated the French Open after winning in his debut as a teenager in 2005, lifting the trophy a record-breaking 14 times.