Spain's Alex Palou held off Sweden's Marcus Ericsson over the final laps to win the 109th Indianapolis 500 on Sunday and capture his first oval triumph.

Palou became the first Spaniard to reach Victory Lane after 200 laps over the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval and made his breakthrough in his 29th oval start.

"I cannot believe it," Palou said. "What an amazing day. What an amazing race. It's amazing to win."