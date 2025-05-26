Lando Norris said winning Formula One's Monaco Grand Prix was a dream come true and one he looked forward to retelling for decades to come.

The McLaren driver set up his first victory in the Mediterranean principality by securing pole position on Saturday and then making no mistakes on a sunny Sunday devoid of overtaking.

"This is what I dream of," he told former winner and 2009 world champion Jenson Button after clambering from the cockpit in front of the cheering crowd. "This is what I did dream of when I was a kid.