Karl-Anthony Towns found himself on the bench more than he would have liked in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals and was enduring a poor outing Sunday night with just four points through three quarters.

Then the fourth quarter began, and the New York Knicks star was revving faster than the cars running at the nearby Indianapolis Motor Speedway earlier in the day.

Once Towns was running hot, there was no putting on the brakes. He scored 20 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter and collected a game-high 15 rebounds to help the Knicks notch a crucial 106-100 victory over the Indiana Pacers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals.