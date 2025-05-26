Shohei Ohtani, who threw his first live batting practice since his 2023 elbow surgery on Sunday afternoon, hit a 411-foot homer on the second pitch he saw from Kodai Senga (5-3) in the first inning, but the New York Mets answered with a two-out rally in the bottom half against right-hander Landon Knack (2-2) on the way to a 3-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Pete Alonso snapped the longest home run drought of his career with his two-run shot in the first inning as the Mets won the rubber game of the three-game series.
The Mets dropped Friday's opener 7-5 in 13 innings before winning the final two games in a rematch of last year's National League Championship Series. The Dodgers have lost six of nine.
