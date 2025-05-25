Ōzeki Onosato is certain to become sumo's next yokozuna after dominating the Summer Basho in Tokyo to secure his second consecutive Emperor’s Cup.
The title is the fourth overall for the Nishonoseki stable wrestler.
The 24-year-old had the title wrapped up as early as Friday, but he wasn’t about to celebrate his achievement then, with the weekend’s bouts still ahead.
