China's Wuhan Jiangda beat Melbourne City 5-4 on penalties on Saturday to lift the first-ever Asian Football Confederation Women's Champions League trophy before an emotional home crowd.

The Australian side was poised to win until Wang Shuang converted a penalty for the five-time Chinese Super League champion in the eighth minute of added time and forced extra time.

Neither side was able to score in extra time so the final went down to the dreaded shootout.

"This path was very difficult, and we are very happy to win this championship," said 31-year-old Wuhan goalkeeper Chen Chen.

"We also made a piece of history for Wuhan."

A tight first half offered up few chances, with former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Wang coming close to breaking the deadlock.

Her goalbound shot was smartly saved by Spanish international goalkeeper Malena Mieres seconds before the halftime whistle.

City's semifinal heroine Shelby McMahon broke the deadlock with a header in the 76th minute to put the visitors 1-0 up.

The 17-year-old's goal seemed to energize coach Michael Matricciani's team, with Bryleeh Henry finding the back of the net — only for that to be ruled out for a foul, handing the hosts a lifeline.

Wang finally beat Mieres in the eighth minute of added time, converting a penalty, sending the 18,000 home fans into a frenzy and offering them hope of even better to come.

Chen's back-to-back saves from City captain Rebekah Stott and forward Henry delivered just that as Wuhan completed a remarkable comeback.