Mohamed Salah was named the Premier League's Player of the Season on Saturday after a stellar individual campaign as Liverpool cruised to its second Premier League title, while his teammate Ryan Gravenberch was named the young player of the season.

Salah scored 28 goals and provided 18 assists to guide the Anfield club to the title, with Arne Slot's side winning it with four games to spare.

Having also earned the award in 2017-18, Salah became only the fifth player to win it twice after Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo, Nemanja Vidic and Kevin De Bruyne.