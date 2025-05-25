Few gave Arsenal much chance of overthrowing Barcelona in the women's Champions League final on Saturday, but the Gunners insisted it was possible and proved it in Lisbon with a gargantuan performance.

Stina Blackstenius' second-half strike on the counterattack was a just reward for Arsenal's superb display at Jose Avalade Stadium as the Gunners kept their heads in sweltering heat to win 1-0.

Leah Williamson excelled at the back and veteran Kim Little and former Barca midfielder Mariona Caldentey, in particular, helped shut down the Catalans' star-studded engine room, featuring two-time Ballon d'Or winners Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas.