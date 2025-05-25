Lando Norris shrugged off his gremlins and revived his world championship bid on Saturday when he became the fastest driver in the history of the Monaco Grand Prix and claimed pole position for Sunday's classic race.

Driving with impeccable judgement, pace and purpose, the 25-year-old British driver clocked a best lap of 1 minute, 9.954 seconds to outpace local hero and last year's winner Charles Leclerc of Ferrari by 0.109 of a second.

It was the first time any driver had lapped the sinuous barrier-lined Mediterranean street circuit in less than 70 seconds and came only seconds after Leclerc had appeared to have secured his fourth Monaco pole position.