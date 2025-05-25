“What’s modern pentathlon?”
That’s a question Japanese Olympic hopeful Ayumu Saito gets asked way too often.
She gets it. It’s one of those Olympic sports that has to be explained to people every four years. Even Saito, who has been a modern pentathlete since she was a fourth grader, thinks the multidiscipline event takes too long and can be stressful to watch.
