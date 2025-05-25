Moments after a 42-point win, the Minnesota Timberwolves were determined to forget all about it.

Such is life in the NBA playoffs, as the Timberwolves hammered the Oklahoma City Thunder 143-101 in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals on Saturday night in Minneapolis. The Timberwolves pulled within 2-1 in the best-of-seven series, with Game 4 coming up Monday night.

"You've got to erase this one," Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards said. "This one is over. I know everyone is happy about this one, but we know OKC is going to come out and bring (a ton of) energy and be ready to go and they're going to try to win Game 4. We've got to come out and exceed their energy and try to get a win and go back for Game 5. We'll be ready."