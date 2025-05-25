Shohei Ohtani is scheduled to face live hitters for the first time since 2023 ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers' game against the New York Mets on Sunday.

The pitching session is the next step in Ohtani's recovery from the right ulnar collateral ligament surgery he underwent in the fall of 2023. He has yet to pitch for the Dodgers since signing a 10-year, $700 million free agent deal ahead of the 2024 season.

Ohtani recently added sliders and curveballs into his bullpen sessions to go along with his fastball. Manager Dave Roberts said Ohtani is reaching 95 miles per hour (153 kilometers per hour) with his fastball and his "stuff looks good."