Napoli climbed back to the top of Italian soccer after sealing the Serie A title on Friday, bouncing back from disaster to win the Italian championship for the fourth time.

Scott McTominay and Romelu Lukaku netted in a 2-0 win over Cagliari at a packed and wild Stadio Diego Armando Maradona as Napoli secured its second league crown in three years on the final day of the season.

Napoli finished the season a point ahead of closest rival Inter Milan, which won 2-0 at Como. Inter had to play half the match with 10 men after goalkeeper Pepe Reina was sent off just before halftime of his last ever match.