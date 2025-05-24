The irrepressible Indiana Pacers opened up a 2-0 lead over the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals with a 114-109 win at Madison Square Garden on Friday.

The series now moves to Indianapolis with the Pacers in control after Pascal Siakam led them with a playoff career-high 39 points.

The Cameroonian was well-supported though, with all the Indiana starters making double figures.