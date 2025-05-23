Carlos Alcaraz will begin his French Open title defense against Kei Nishikori while three-time defending women's champion Iga Swiatek faces a difficult route to a fourth successive title at Roland Garros after a yearlong trophy drought.
World No. 1 Jannik Sinner will take on French hope Arthur Rinderknech in his first Grand Slam match since serving a three-month doping ban.
Alcaraz and Sinner have combined to win each of the last five men's Grand Slam titles and are the favorites again in Paris.
