Carlos Alcaraz will begin his French Open title defense against Kei Nishikori while three-time defending women's champion Iga Swiatek faces a difficult route to a fourth successive title at Roland Garros after a yearlong trophy drought.

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner will take on French hope Arthur Rinderknech in his first Grand Slam match since serving a three-month doping ban.

Alcaraz and Sinner have combined to win each of the last five men's Grand Slam titles and are the favorites again in Paris.