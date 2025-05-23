Ōzeki Onosato is certain to become sumo's next yokozuna after he beat Kotozakura for his 13th consecutive win at the Summer Basho on Friday, clinching the Emperor’s Cup.

The title marks the second in a row for the Nishonoseki stable wrestler and the fourth overall.

To be promoted to yokozuna, a wrestler needs to win two grand tournaments in a row as ōzeki, or complete a similar achievement, according to the Yokozuna Deliberation Council, which submits its recommendations for promotion to the Japan Sumo Association.

There has never been a case where an ōzeki who cleared that criteria was not promoted to yokozuna since the council was founded in 1950.

Onosato, a native of Ishikawa Prefecture, will become the first Japan-born yokozuna since Kisenosato, who was promoted in 2017. He retired in 2019 and currently serves as Onosato's stablemaster.

Onosato’s promotion comes after just 13 tournaments as a professional — a meteoric rise that was almost inconceivable prior to his arrival in ōzumō.

Information from Jiji added