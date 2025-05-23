Anti-doping bodies on Thursday condemned plans for the first edition of the Enhanced Games, an Olympic-style event where athletes will be free to use performance-enhancing drugs.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and bodies across the world have taken aim at the event after organizers revealed the date, venue and format for the competition.

The Enhanced Games will be staged in Las Vegas in May 2026, with athletes participating in three sports — athletics, swimming and weightlifting.