Australian driver Will Power says Team Penske is ready to move forward from the scandal that led to the firing of three senior executives just days before Sunday's Indianapolis 500.

Penske's preparations for this weekend's race, the crown jewel of the IndyCar season, at Indianapolis Motor Speedway were thrown into chaos as news of the scandal emerged on Wednesday.

Team president Tim Cindric, managing director Ron Ruzewski and general manager Kyle Moyer were all dismissed after it emerged that the cars of Josef Newgarden and Power were found to have been equipped with an illegally modified spec part.