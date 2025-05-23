Lewis Hamilton is planning more movies after working with Brad Pitt on "F1" and also documentaries and possibly a television series with his Dawn Apollo production company.
The seven-time Formula One world champion, a co-producer and consultant on the upcoming F1 Movie starring Pitt, told reporters at the Monaco Grand Prix there was plenty more to come.
"I've gone in very high, I couldn't go any higher for the first movie, but we will be producing more movies over coming years," said the Ferrari driver, who launched his company in 2022.
