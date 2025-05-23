Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 38 points and Jalen Williams added 26 to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 118-103 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals on Thursday.
The Thunder lead the best-of-seven series 2-0 going into Game 3 in Minneapolis on Saturday.
Gilgeous-Alexander, who was voted NBA MVP on Wednesday and presented with the trophy before Thursday's contest, has scored 30 or more points in five consecutive games.
