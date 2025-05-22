Iga Swiatek has reigned supreme at Roland Garros since winning the French Open for the first time as a teenager in 2020, but a difficult year means she is far from the obvious choice for the title this time.
Swiatek dropped to No. 5 in the world rankings this week, ending a 173-week stay inside the top two, meaning she now likely faces a tougher path to her fifth title in six appearances.
She is without a title since winning her third straight in Paris last June, becoming the first woman to do so since Justine Henin lifted the trophy from 2005 to 2007.
