Brennan Johnson scored to end a 17-year trophy drought for Tottenham, which earned a gritty 1-0 win over Manchester United in the Europa League final on Wednesday.

Spurs, which had not won European silverware since 1984, will play in next season's Champions League. For United, however, failing to qualify for it is a severe financial setback.

Despite Tottenham's triumph in Bilbao, manager Ange Postecoglou's future is still on the line following a shambolic domestic campaign, with Spurs sitting a place below United in the lower reaches of the Premier League table.