Son Heung-min said he is the "happiest man in the world" after winning the Europa League to end his wait for a trophy with Tottenham.

The South Korea international, who joined the club 10 years ago, is fifth on the team's all-time list for goals but had not won any silverware until a 1-0 victory over Manchester United in Bilbao on Wednesday.

"Wow, an feeling amazing!" Son said.

"Today is the day the dream came true. Happiest man in the world to be honest."

Son was the only member of the Spurs side that lost the Champions League final in 2019 to play a part in another European final six years later.

After a number of near misses over the past decade, the 32-year-old said he felt pressure to deliver.

"I felt the pressure," he added. "I wanted it so badly. The last seven days I was dreaming about this game every single day. Finally it happened, I can rest easy.

"Today is the day we can celebrate. Maybe I'll miss the flight (home)!"

The victory also secured Tottenham's place in next season's Champions League despite it languishing 17th in the Premier League after a dismal domestic season.

Son has a huge following in his homeland and had a special word of thanks for the Korean fans who stayed up through the night to watch his success.

"I'm very proud to be Korean," he said. "I want to say thank you to the Korean fans.

"It was 4 a.m. (kick-off) there and they are supporting me like crazy."