Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, who inherited the franchise from his father in 1997 to become the NFL's youngest owner, died on Wednesday at the age of 65, the team announced on social media.

During his long association with the team, Irsay also became the youngest general manager in Colts franchise history when he was named GM in 1984 after his father, Robert Irsay, moved the team to Indianapolis from Baltimore.

"Jim's dedication and passion for the Indianapolis Colts in addition to his generosity, commitment to the community, and most importantly, his love for his family, were unsurpassed," the team posted on X.