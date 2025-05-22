Tyrese Haliburton was a bit premature after he mimicked Hall of Famer Reggie Miller's infamous "choke" sign at Madison Square Garden.

Nevertheless, Haliburton and his Indiana Pacers teammates made certain the gesture didn't come back to haunt them in a 138-135 overtime victory over the New York Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Wednesday.

Haliburton scored 31 points and Aaron Nesmith added 30, highlighting an 8-for-9 performance from 3-point range by making five shots from long range during the final 3½ minutes of regulation. That surge allowed the fourth-seeded Pacers to overcome a 14-point deficit in the final 2:39 of the fourth quarter.