The French Open women's tournament gets under way this weekend without a clear favorite for the first time in several years, with a clutch of players in strong form and Iga Swiatek enduring an unprecedented slump.

Jasmine Paolini became the eighth different player to reach a WTA 1000 final this season at last week's Italian Open before defeating Coco Gauff to clinch the biggest title of her career.

Aryna Sabalenka has solidified her position as world number one while Swiatek, winner of four Roland Garros titles in the last five years, has failed to reach any tour-level final since lifting her third successive French Open almost 12 months ago.