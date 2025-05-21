For the second year in a row, Kyle Larson will attempt one of the rarest feats in all of sports: racing in both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 in the same day.

Two of the most prestigious races in the world. Six hundred total laps, 1,100 miles.

This Sunday, Larson will attempt to become just the second driver of the five who have attempted the Double to finish all 1,100 miles on a single day. If he does so, he'll join Tony Stewart, who in 2021 finished sixth in the Indianapolis 500 and third in the Coca-Cola 600.