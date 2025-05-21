The United States came out on top of an ill-tempered affair and beat holders Czech Republic 5-2 at the men's World Championships on Tuesday to finish second in Group B, while Canada topped its group after a 5-3 win over cohosts Sweden.

The U.S., which has failed to win a stand-alone world championship since 1933, will face Finland in Thursday's quarter-finals.

Josh Doan put the U.S. ahead midway through an opening period in which the Americans had three power plays and the Czechs four, but neither side took advantage.