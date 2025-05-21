Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied to defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves 114-88 and grab a 1-0 lead in their NBA Western Conference finals series on Tuesday.
A confident Minnesota looked in the mood for an upset against the top seeds after leading for most of the first two quarters to take a 48-44 lead into half-time.
Timberwolves power forward Julius Randle poured in 20 first-half points to rock the Thunder, who struggled to find their shooting touch in front of an expectant home crowd.
