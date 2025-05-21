Will Warren struck out a career-high 10 hitters in 5 2/3 innings, Aaron Judge hit a two-run home run and the host New York Yankees recorded a 5-2 victory over the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night.

Warren (3-2) has 34 strikeouts over his past four outings. The right-hander allowed five hits, issued one walk and threw 101 pitches — one shy of his career high.

He also was aided by two key defensive plays. Catcher Austin Wells threw out Josh Smith trying to steal second in the opening inning and third baseman Oswald Peraza made a diving catch on the tarp to get a foul ball by Smith to open the sixth.