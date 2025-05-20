The site of the U.S. Open will undergo an $800 million transformation, the United States Tennis Association said on Monday, with a "top-to-bottom" modernization of the famed Arthur Ashe Stadium and a new player performance center planned for the sprawling Queens, New York, campus.

Work at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center will be completed by the 2027 U.S. Open, with construction taking place in phases to avoid any interruption of the 2025 or 2026 editions of the tournament.

The project will be entirely self-funded by the USTA, without the use of any public funds or taxpayer money, the sport's national governing body said, calling it the largest single investment in U.S. Open history.