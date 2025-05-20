Manchester United and Tottenham will aim to salvage disastrous domestic seasons in Wednesday's Europa League final, with the prize of a lucrative place in next season's Champions League as treasured as the trophy.
Both clubs head to Bilbao for the final assailed by stinging criticism amid their worst seasons of the Premier League era.
United sits 16th and Tottenham is one point worse off in 17th with just one league game remaining.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.