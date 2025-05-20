Manchester –

Manchester United and Tottenham will aim to salvage disastrous domestic seasons in Wednesday's Europa League final, with the prize of a lucrative place in next season's Champions League as treasured as the trophy.

Both clubs head to Bilbao for the final assailed by stinging criticism amid their worst seasons of the Premier League era.

United sits 16th and Tottenham is one point worse off in 17th with just one league game remaining.