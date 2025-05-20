Scottie Scheffler is favored to knock off the third leg of his quest for the career grand slam at next month's U.S. Open.

Fresh off claiming his first Wanamaker Trophy at the PGA Championship, which added to Scheffler's pair of Masters green jackets, he was installed as the consensus favorite to win the 2025 U.S. Open.

That includes being offered at +350 at DraftKings, where Rory McIlroy has the second-shortest odds at +600 followed by Bryson DeChambeau at +1100. Xander Schauffele and Jon Rahm are both being offered at +1200.