Caitlin Clark and her Indiana Fever teammates on Monday addressed the WNBA's investigation into allegations of hateful comments or noises made toward players during the season opener in Indianapolis on Saturday.

The Fever thrashed the rival Chicago Sky 93-58, with Clark recording a triple-double and picking up her first flagrant foul as a pro. Clark fouled Angel Reese to prevent a clear layup, and Reese was incensed and shouted at her for several moments after the whistle. Clark's foul was upgraded after review to a flagrant-1, and Reese got two free throws.

Some social media users alleged that the ABC/ESPN broadcast of the game picked up the incident in question. One video showed a male fan — wearing a red replica Caitlin Clark jersey with matching shorts — sitting courtside and making high-pitched noises while Reese shot a free throw with 4:38 left in the third quarter.