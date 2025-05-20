Hiroshima Carp pitcher Daichi Osera did something against the Yomiuri Giants last week that you do not see very often in baseball games these days.
He got a hit.
While no one would confuse Osera for Shohei Ohtani, seeing a pitcher get a hit — or even step in the batter’s box — is an increasingly rare sight in pro baseball. It's one you can only see daily in NPB, where the Central League continues to stand alone as a place without the designated hitter and where pitchers still hit for themselves.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.