Hiroshima Carp pitcher Daichi Osera did something against the Yomiuri Giants last week that you do not see very often in baseball games these days.

He got a hit.

While no one would confuse Osera for Shohei Ohtani, seeing a pitcher get a hit — or even step in the batter’s box — is an increasingly rare sight in pro baseball. It's one you can only see daily in NPB, where the Central League continues to stand alone as a place without the designated hitter and where pitchers still hit for themselves.