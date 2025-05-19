The buildup to the Indianapolis 500 took an unexpected twist on Sunday when rookie Robert Shwartzman won pole position for the fabled race.

Shwartzman has finished no better than 18th in five IndyCar Series races, but the 25-year-old became the first rookie to qualify on the Indy 500 pole since Teo Fabi in 1983.

That didn't matter Sunday, when his four-lap average of 232.790 mph officially made his No. 83 Chevrolet the fastest car in qualifying.