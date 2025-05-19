Scottie Scheffler was not at the top of his game but survived a scare from Jon Rahm in the final round to win the PGA Championship by five strokes at Quail Hollow Club on Sunday.

It wasn't as easy as many expected, but the 28-year-old Scheffler collected his third major title with an even-par 71 that was enough for the Olympic champion to pick up something much bigger than a gold medal — the huge Wanamaker Trophy.

"I'm just really proud of the way we fought this week," Scheffler said. "I was battling my swing the first couple days ... I'm looking forward to celebrating this one."